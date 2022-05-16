Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 22B2001915                                                 

 

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

 

STATION: Royalton                        

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

 

DATE/TIME: 5/15/22 at approximately 8:17AM

 

STREET: VT Rt 66

 

TOWN: Randolph

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Technical College

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

 

WEATHER: Cloudy 

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VIOLATION: DUI - Serious Bodily Injury Resulting and Negligent Operation - Serious Bodily Injury Resulting

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Angel Walbridge

 

AGE: 26

 

SEAT BELT? No

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

 

PASSENGER #1: Rebecca Martin

 

AGE: 29

 

SEAT BELT? No

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

 

HOSPITAL: DHMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 15, 2022 at approximately 8:17 AM Troopers with VSP-Royalton responded to VT Rt 66 near Vermont Technical College for a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries. The operator was identified as Angel Walbridge (26) of Randolph, VT. The passenger was identified as Rebecca Martin (29) of Moretown, VT.

 

Investigation revealed that Walbridge was traveling north on VT RT 66 when her vehicle left the roadway for an undetermined reason. The vehicle rolled several times, causing Martin to be ejected from the vehicle. Statements obtained by Walbridge revealed neither the operator or the passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

 

Walbridge was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for possible serious injuries. Martin was transported to Gifford Medical Center for serious injuries. Investigation revealed that speed and operator impairment were factors in the crash. Walbridge was cited to appear on 7/6/22 at 8:00AM in Orange County Superior Court.

 

Vermont State Police were assisted by local Fire/EMS services and the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

 

 

LODGED No - LOCATION: N/A  

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: No

 

COURT ACTION: Cited for 7/6/22 at 8:00AM

 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs / Negligent Operation

