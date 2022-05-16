Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2001915
TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 5/15/22 at approximately 8:17AM
STREET: VT Rt 66
TOWN: Randolph
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Technical College
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VIOLATION: DUI - Serious Bodily Injury Resulting and Negligent Operation - Serious Bodily Injury Resulting
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Angel Walbridge
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
PASSENGER #1: Rebecca Martin
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 15, 2022 at approximately 8:17 AM Troopers with VSP-Royalton responded to VT Rt 66 near Vermont Technical College for a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries. The operator was identified as Angel Walbridge (26) of Randolph, VT. The passenger was identified as Rebecca Martin (29) of Moretown, VT.
Investigation revealed that Walbridge was traveling north on VT RT 66 when her vehicle left the roadway for an undetermined reason. The vehicle rolled several times, causing Martin to be ejected from the vehicle. Statements obtained by Walbridge revealed neither the operator or the passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Walbridge was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for possible serious injuries. Martin was transported to Gifford Medical Center for serious injuries. Investigation revealed that speed and operator impairment were factors in the crash. Walbridge was cited to appear on 7/6/22 at 8:00AM in Orange County Superior Court.
Vermont State Police were assisted by local Fire/EMS services and the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
LODGED No - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Cited for 7/6/22 at 8:00AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court