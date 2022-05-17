Submit Release
Dreama Denver's New Book “ZEN AND NOW” Out Today, May 17th

Dreama Denver, ZEN AND NOW

Author Dreama Denver

A Celebration of the Power Of A Pet's Love and Importance of Animal Adoption

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet adoption advocate and wife of the late Bob “Gilligan” Denver brings the magic of dogs to the page in her visually rich and delightful tale of the power of an animal's love, in her latest children's book, ZEN AND NOW (Illustrated by Jan Philpot), available beginning TODAY (May 17th), published by Headline Books.

Showcasing the doggie adventures of Zen, a beautiful Husky-mix, who is rescued just in time and adopted, will delight and entertain all ages.

Says Mrs.Denver, “When adopting a dog, look into its eyes to see its soul and what you’ll find is a creature staring back at you, looking straight into your heart.”

A multi-award-winning author of acclaimed memoir GILLIGAN'S DREAMS and her much-cherished book for little ones, FOUR BEARS IN A BOX, Dreama will be supporting the book at a myriad of signings and events including the upcoming Happy Trails Virginia Style Nostalgia/Family Convention, held May 20th & 21st at the CommUNITY Church, 1923 E. Main St. in Salem, VA.

To learn more about Dreama Denver, her books, and philanthropic efforts, visit: https://bobdenver.com/.

