The Yorktowne Hotel’s Management Company, GF Hotels and Resorts, Ranked in Top 10 of Hotel Management Companies in 2021
YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yorktowne Hotel, operated by GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, recently announced its ranking in Hotel Business’ Top Hotel Management Companies.
GF Hotels and Resorts was ranked in the Top 10 of more than 130 hotel management companies in Hotel Business’ Top Hotel Management Companies for 2021. With a national footprint and regional teams across the country, GF has the scale and operational bench strength to manage assets successfully. At the same time, their portfolio size allows them to remain personal, nimble, and engaged with every one of their clients.
“It’s a great honor and privilege to bring The Yorktowne Hotel into the GF Hotels & Resorts family,” said Ken Kochenour, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GF Hotels & Resorts and a York College alumnus.
In 2010, Kochenour was elected to the Board of Trustees of York College, where he served for many years, making the partnership between GF Hotels and Resorts and The Yorktowne Hotel momentous.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
