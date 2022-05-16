Success In The Bag
Green Business Superstar Lisa D. Foster's Story Told In New Memoir BAG LADYBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing short of motivational, but also charming and funny, Green entrepreneurial success story Lisa D. Foster's new memoir, BAG LADY chronicles her rise from uninspired student to hardworking English teacher to a multi-million dollar green business superstar.
BAG LADY has wowed critics and readers, but also reached the top of the Amazon charts, with people embracing this inspirational woman's story.
Lisa D. Foster continues to work in the business sector since selling her successful company One Bag At A Time Inc., the first to market reusable shopping bag business in North America, now a coach to those in the corporate and small business sectors, hoping to give them the tools to follow in her professional footsteps.
BAG LADY is published by John Hunt Publishing and is available in bookstores everywhere and on Amazon.
About Lisa D. Foster
Born into a Jewish family directly impacted my the Holocaust, Lisa D. Foster was an introverted youth, disinterested in school, and lacked direction and purpose. Equipped with the love of reading, she was able to throw off others' low expectations to become a high school English teacher, eventually leaving behind her career. In 2005, Lisa founded 1 Bag at a Time, Inc., a first-to-market reusable grocery bag company and became a purpose driven eco-entrepreneur and pioneer in the fight against single-use plastic.
