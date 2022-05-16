Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation Unveiled the Teaser Trailer for the New Animated Feature “Luck”

Apple Original Films Luck

“Luck” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it.

Directed by Peggy Holmes, exclusive first look footage of “Luck” will be revealed at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s Work in Progress sessions on June 14, 2022. Holmes, along with key members of the animation team, will share insights into the creative journey behind this highly anticipated, must-see family event.

Director: Peggy Holmes

Writer: Kiel Murray

Cast: Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, Adelynn Spoon

Producers: John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David Eisenmann



