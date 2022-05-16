Franciscan Communities Receive Nation’s Top Senior Living Recognition
Addolorata Villa, Marian Village, University Place and The Village at Victory Lakes were recognized among the nation's best independent living communities.
Addolorata Village, Marian Village, Mount Alverna Village, St. Joseph Village of Chicago and The Village at Mercy Creek earned recognition as the nation's top assisted living communities.
Seven communities managed by Franciscan Ministries have been recognized for excellence in the areas of independent living, assisted living or memory care.
U.S. News reviewed resident surveys from the past year that highlighted the community experience of more than 200,000 current residents and family members at senior living communities across the nation. To receive the 2022-23 Best Senior Living designation, communities had to receive the highest possible rating from satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022.
“We are honored to have our senior living communities recognized as the best in the country,” said Franciscan Ministries President and CEO Judy Amiano. “Our Ministry has served older adults for more than 125 years, and this national recognition is a reflection of the outstanding work done by the associates in our communities and the commitment to our mission of Celebrating Life and Serving with Joy.”
Addolorata Villa achieved the highest possible rating for independent living, assisted living and memory care offered at the Wheeling, Illinois community. Of the nearly 1,300 communities recognized this year, Addolorata Villa was one of only 25 in the nation to receive recognition for all three service areas.
Marian Village, our senior living community in Homer Glen, Illinois, earned recognition for independent living and assisted living.
St. Joseph Village of Chicago has been named among the nation’s top assisted living and memory care communities.
Mount Alverna Village in Parma, Ohio and The Village at Mercy Creek in Normal, Illinois were rated top assisted living communities. The Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, Illinois and University Place in Lafayette, Ind. received top recognition for independent living offered at their communities.
The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data, evaluating such factors as community and activity, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.
“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”
For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.
