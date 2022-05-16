ProteusEngage launches major integration enhancements to help companies connect, collaborate and scale business faster
Enhanced engagement means strengthened relationships, which is the core of our B2b connected experiences philosophy.”LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProteusEngage, the b2b connected experiences and buyer enablement platform, launches major integration enhancements to help companies connect, collaborate and scale business faster
— Joseph Knecht, President at Proteus
Proteus announced today the roll-out of the newest version, ProteusEngage 3.5, the B2b prospect/customer engagement platform that sales and account management teams are adopting at scale to deliver consistent, winning customer outcomes. The platform, leveraged through the entire customer journey, has recently enhanced key integrations with three sales/customer experience giants Salesforce, HubSpot CRM and Google. The newest 3.5 version and its integrations mark the first in a series of game-changing planned enhancements designed to make it easier to communicate, collaborate and build relationships on both sides of the equation (company and client).
“As barriers including heightened security and email filters make collaboration and communication frustrating and oftentimes impossible, our team continues to work on creating a platform that will seamlessly layer into a company’s existing technology stack while enabling teams to do so effortlessly. The new version of ProteusEngage marks an ongoing focus with our team responding to client’s needs as we continue to build the platform that will ensure companies and clients drive relationships and grow revenue,” said Joseph Knecht, president at Proteus. “Enhanced engagement means strengthened relationships, which is the core of our B2b connected experiences philosophy.”
From new business development, on-boarding new clients, and current account growth via cross-sell/up-sell, ProteusEngage’s comer facing engagement and collaboration platform designed for sales and account growth teams, is helping industries around the globe stay connected. Beyond just file sharing and proven engagement workflows, the platform offers enhanced visibility for sales and customer-success leaders through insights, analytics and reporting tools created to capture customer lifecycle tracking and engagement, because ProteusEngage knows that the proof is in the performance.
Engage integrates with many popular CRM systems, virtual meeting and marketing automation platforms to ensure enhanced value for both company and customer users.
“The faster that your team can consistently help your customers experience and create value from a business’ product or service, the stickier and more successful the business will be. That’s why we created ProteusEngage - to help consistently collaborate, to create reciprocal relationships and open channels for transparent communication,” said Knecht.
Since 1997, the Proteus team has had a passion to see things differently. Starting in Lincoln, NE and servicing clients around the globe, Proteus’ flagship product ProteusEngage powers connected experiences for the world’s leading B2b companies and sectors. The shift to connected experiences is happening and we partner with companies and leaders ready to lead this charge.
