A-LIGN’s Compliance Automation Platform, A-SCEND, a Finalist for SC Media 2022 Excellence Award
A-SCEND Software Nominated in the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution Category
To be a finalist for the SC Award for Best Regulatory Compliance Solution is really thrilling, Partially as validation of where we are now, but also because of where we are taking A-SCEND in 2022.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, security and compliance firm A-LIGN announced that its A-SCEND compliance automation platform has been selected as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious SC Media Excellence Award in the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution category. Solutions honored in this category help organizations comply with specific regulatory requirements demanded of companies in the healthcare, retail, educational, financial services and government markets. Solutions should help customers meet mandates noted in such legislation, or in guidelines noted by standards bodies.
The widely deployed A-SCEND platform is the only compliance automation solution that is backed by an army of experienced auditors, able to bring customers through the entire audit journey from initial readiness to delivery of the final report. Over 3,000+ A-LIGN customers use A-SCEND to collect and store evidence, streamline the audit process and deduplicate matching controls when conducting multiple compliance projects simultaneously. Since launching in 2017, over 7,500 projects have been completed and over 2.5 million pieces of evidence have been collected in A-SCEND.
“To be named a finalist for the SC Award for Best Regulatory Compliance Solution is really thrilling,” says Scott Schwan, Chief Product Officer for A-SCEND. “Partially as validation of where we are now, but also because of where we are taking A-SCEND in 2022 and beyond. We know our customers are always looking for ways to make compliance easier and faster. We’ll be rolling out new integrations with apps and data sources, as well as features like continuous monitoring of security controls to make future audits even more streamlined. We are diligently working on the next exciting phase of updates as we speak.”
The SC Awards are among the cybersecurity industry’s most prestigious and competitive honors. For 25 years, the SC Awards have recognized the solutions, organizations and people that are innovatively advancing the practice of information security. 2022 SC Award winners will be announced during the week of August 22, 2022, with a formal awards reception taking place during the InfoSec World Conference in Orlando, Florida on September 27, 2022.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 3,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Auditor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.
