COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES STEP IN TO HELP MARYMOUNT CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY STUDENTS TRANSITION TO NEW SCHOOLS
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since announcing it would permanently close its doors, Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes has secured transfer agreements with more than 40 colleges, universities and programs to which current MCU students can apply for fall 2022 admission.
“We were both touched and impressed by how many colleges and universities were willing and eager to help, which is providing our students lots of options for pursuing and completing their degrees,” said MCU President Brian Marcotte. “We are grateful for the support and understanding of these institutions, which stepped forward quickly and without hesitation.”
MCU students must apply to each participating school of interest and be accepted by that institution. Transfer rules and stipulations differ by agreement. The list of transfer agreements currently in place includes popular private schools, such as Mount Saint Mary’s University, which has agreed to teach out the MCU curriculum, as well as many campuses of the California State University system.
Representatives from nearly 20 colleges and universities are expected to participate in an on-campus fair on May 19, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., where MCU students can directly connect and explore options with potential transfer schools. Other schools are setting up virtual information sessions and webinars for interested students. MCU also recently added more classes to its two summer sessions to help students who are just units shy of graduating to complete their degrees at MCU.
Like other small, tuition-dependent schools, MCU had struggled financially in recent years in the face of declining enrollment, rising costs and a pandemic, which put the university in a position of not having the resources needed to support the institution’s operational expenses. MCU will officially cease operations Aug. 31, 2022.
The Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary established Marymount Palos Verdes College in 1968 as a two-year Catholic junior college. In 2013, the name changed from Marymount College, Palos Verdes to Marymount California University to reflect its expansion to a multi-campus institution of higher learning, offering both four-year undergraduate degrees, as well as graduate degree programs. Ranked among the top liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, MCU is a College of Distinction and ranks #2 in California for safest campus (Niche).
