Opeeka Announces Appointment Of John Fisher As Chief Financial Officer

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, a leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Fisher, as Chief Financial Officer. This news comes on the heels of the company’s announcement last week of the appointment of Larry Bawden as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Fisher comes to Opeeka with more than 20 years of financial, accounting and merger and acquisition experience.

“I am pleased to welcome John to the Opeeka executive management team,” said Ken Knecht, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Opeeka. “John brings tremendous experience and proven judgment and will be a valuable contributor in guiding our company forward as the technology leader in person-centered healthcare.”

“John joins our executive leadership team at a pivotal point in our growth trajectory,” continued Knecht. “His extensive background in finance, strategy and technology will play an important role for Opeeka as we move from validating our product to scaling and extending our reach into new markets globally.”

Before joining Opeeka, Fisher served more than 20 years in the science and technology sectors helping companies drive growth and position themselves for equity events. In Fisher’s most recent role as Chief Financial for Wellhead Electric Company he oversaw accounting, forecasting, tax compliancy, human resources and information technology. In this role Fisher strengthened leadership, stability, and credibility for the organization.

“It is a privilege for me to join an organization that is focused on delivering transformative technology to address major healthcare challenges worldwide,” said Mr. Fisher. “I look forward to working with the team on their mission to promote well-being for all.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

