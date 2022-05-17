Aquatik Studios partners up with VRising

Aquatik Studios is celebrating the launch of Stunlock Studios' open-world vampire survival game V Rising on Tuesday, 5/17, with a live launch event.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V Rising, the upcoming open-world vampire survival game, is launching into early access on Steam on 5/17, courtesy of Stunlock Studios. Aquatik Studios is kicking off the game's launch with a V Rising event live on Twitch hosted by Andrew "Neptjun" Bouley and Chanler Santoro. The event will let viewers score free giveaways, including copies of the game and an epic red and black Alienware PC, watch trailers and gameplay, and listen in on some commentary about the game and genre.

In V Rising, one will need to survive as a newly awakened vampire in a world ruled by humans and rise to become the next Dracula. Feed on blood to gain new powers, hide from the scorching sun, and engage in real-time PvE and PvP combat set in a dark fantasy realm.

Raise the castle and invite friends to join as a explore a vast open world, pillage villages, skirmish with bandits, and delve into the lairs of supernatural beasts. Attack other players' castles, or become a diplomat in a game of blood, power, and betrayal.

Aquatik Studios is dedicated to helping game development studios launch games with turnkey marketing & content creation solutions.

Aquatik will be re-branding marketing efforts to represent the V Rising brand for their takeover stream happening May 17th at 5 pm EST on the Neptjun Twitch channel.

Play V Rising now on their steam page:

http://store.steampowered.com/app/1604030/V_Rising

Watch the V Rising takeover on the Aquatik Twitch Stream on 5/17 at 5 pm EST

https://www.twitch.tv/neptjun