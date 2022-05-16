Meet the Powerhouse Brand that is Dr. Gloria Pope from Mount Vernon, NY to the World

Black Girl Everything, LLC will be hosting the Women and Music pop-up shop and networking event on May 21st at The Garden in Mount Vernon, NY.

How you see the world is how you see the world. You control the lens you see the world through.”
— Dr. Gloria Pope

MOUNT VERNON, NY, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother, Educator, Entrepreneur, Author, and Founder are just a few of many hats worn by Dr. Gloria Pope. She strives to utilize her passion for education and networking to uplift and create platforms that allow others to gain the tools and resources they need to become successful.

Black Girl Everything, LLC is hosting the Women and Music pop-up shop and networking event on May 21st at The Garden in Mount Vernon, NY. There is a $5 entry fee for the event. Female music artists will perform such as Emelia Vero @emeliavero, Alyse @_justalyse_, and Cloetree @socloetree. Featured vendors are Mami Banana Pudding @mamibananapudding, Mary Pearl @marypearl, Empress of Empanadas @empressofempanadas, and more. You can purchase tickets and secure a vendor spot via Eventbrite.

Black Girl Everything, LLC is a for-profit organization that provides a platform for women business owners, a part of the black and brown community. They strive to promote, support, and collaborate alongside other brands through vlog interviews with other business owners, VIP workshops, magazines, and pop-ups. Each year, they hold pop-up shop tours across the United States. Black Girl Everything hosts Annual Retreats that provide empowerment workshops in various areas such as self-care, finances, and entrepreneurship. They also offer scholarships to young ladies to continue their entrepreneurial endeavors.

BGE, LLC and Dr. Pope are now offering vendor and sponsorship opportunities for the 2022 book tour stops in Mount Vernon, NY, Detroit, MI, and Lakeville, PA. To purchase HERO: Memoirs of Infertility, visit blackgirleverythingllc.com.

Upcoming Events:
5/21/22 - Black Women in Music Pop Up Shop, Mount Vernon, NY
6/2/22 - HERO Virtual Engagement, IG LIVE @blackgirleverythingllc
6/10/22 - Daisy Dream Project Fundraiser, Pelham, NY
7/23/22 - BGE, LLC National Book Tour, Detroit, MI

A Message from Dr. Gloria Pope

