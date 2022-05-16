nCloud Integrators and CompleteCSM Announce Strategic Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, a leading Customer Success (CS) strategy consulting firm, and CompleteCSM, Inc., an organization focused on making Customer Success Intelligent by combining conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) with intent analytics, announced today a strategic partnership. A combined solution, CS Next, allows CS organizations to improve the customer experience.
"Customer Success teams aspiring to be the best in their field can leverage the CompleteCSM Customer Intelligence Cloud along with the proven CS strategy and implementation methodologies of nCloud Integrators,” states Bryan Plaster, Co-Founder and CEO, CompleteCSM. “This will yield rapid acceleration to uncover how the customer is responding to their experience and coach CSMs to fine tune their Emotional Intelligence for iterative improvement."
nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers every year in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise.
The CompleteCSM Intelligence Cloud separates the signals from the noise, so organizations can instantly get at the heart of each interaction and respond immediately with the best action for every customer at each exact instant. At the core of this technology is advanced machine learning algorithms and AI models that provide deep predictive insights into each customer’s sentiment and propensity to renew, churn, or expand.
“Artificial Intelligence is a big part of the present and future across many aspects of our business lives. Harnessing the power of Data along with AI is a powerful way to apply these technologies,” Brian Hodges, Co-Founder and President of nCloud Integrators, states. “CS Next helps organizations optimize processes, use AI to know customer intent, and coach CS teams to read customer signals to take appropriate action.”
Those attending the TSIA World: Interact Conference at the Orlando World Center Marriott on May 16-18, 2022 are invited to visit nCloud Integrators at booth #414 of the InteractZone in the Cypress Ballroom during exhibitor hours.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
About CompleteCSM
Dallas-based CompleteCSM makes Customer Success Intelligent by combining conversational AI with intent analytics to help leading businesses turn customer insights into positive outcomes with next best actions delivered to their CRM or Customer Success Platform. Learn more at https://completecsm.ai.
