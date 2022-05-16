From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Saturday May 14, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Crawford. Initial investigation determined that the driver 64-year-old Brian Colby of Bucksport and his passenger 41-year-old Brandi Rossell of Hudson were traveling southbound on Route 9 in Crawford when Colby lost control of his motorcycle. Colby and Rossell both suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Maine State Police Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Downeast EMS, Life Flight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and local fire departments assisted on scene.