Troop J Weekly Report (05/09/22-05/15/22)

# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 1

# of DV Arrests – 1

More news from the week prior…

05-01-22

Trooper Travis Chapman stopped a vehicle on Route 1 in Sullivan. As a result of the roadside investigation the operator Tony Bates (44) of Belfast was arrested for Operating Under the Influence. A drug recognition evaluation was conducted, and Tony was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. Tony was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs and Possession of a Schedule W Drug. Sergeant Gavin Endre assisted

05-07-22

Trooper Travis Chapman responded to a fatal car versus motorcycle crash in TWP 22. The operator of the motorcycle, Charles Brown (49) of Indian Township was pronounced deceased on scene. The operator of the other vehicle, Daniel Lyons (46) of Veazie had fled the scene on foot and was apprehended after a search of the area. Daniel was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and was subsequently arrested for class B Operating Under the Influence and Class A Manslaughter. Corporal Blaine Silk, Troopers Josh Lander, Jarid Leonard, Taylor Dube and his K9 partner assisted on scene as well as Warden Alan Curtis, Maine DOT and the Osborn Fire Department.

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Dustin Ramsdell (28) of Calais for breaking the driver’s side window on a vehicle while in Princeton.

This week’s news….

05-10-22

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi responded to a rollover crash in Jonesport and as a result of the investigation Damian Reyes (20) of Jonesport, was summonsed for Operating after Suspension.

05-11-22

Trooper Owen Reed responded to a theft complaint in Brooksville where an antique sink was reported stolen. Investigation continues.

05-12-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Baring Township. Walter Tomah (39) of Indian Township was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Expired Registration Exceeding 150 days.

05-14-22

Brian Colby (64) of Bucksport and Brandi Rossell (41) of Hudson were involved in a single vehicle motorcycle crash. Brian and Brandi were travelling southbound on Route 9 in Crawford. They approached a sharp curve and Brian lost control of his motorcycle. Brian suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Brandi suffered serious injuries. It’s not yet known if her injuries are fatal. Trooper Leonard is conducting an ongoing investigation. Downeast EMS, Life Flight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and local fire departments assisted.

Trooper Miles Carpenter responded to a civil complaint in Franklin. While on scene, he discovered a camper that was stolen out of Ohio. Trooper Carpenter recovered the stolen camper and summonsed Lisa Brooke Saunders (40) of Michigan for theft of services.

Trooper Travis Chapman and Sergeant Gavin Endre responded to the intersection of Macquinn Road and Douglas Highway in Lamoine. A passerby reported a male operator was passed out in his vehicle at the stop sign. The operator of the vehicle, Joseph Fallica (31) of Lamoine, was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence.