From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Maine State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Saco Road in Hollis. Once on scene Troopers determined that a 2007 Toyota Yaris, operated by 75-year-old Robert Smith of Hollis was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his car and crashed onto a property in the area of the 300 block on Saco Road. Smith’s brother, a passenger in the car was able to gain control of the steering wheel and prevent the car from crashing into the residence. Hollis Fire and Rescue Departments responded to the scene and attempted to stabilize Smith. He did not survive. It appears that Smith had a medical event that led to the crash.

The Maine State Police would like to extend our condolences to Robert Smith’s family and friends.