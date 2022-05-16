Contify Recognized as High Performer in G2 Spring 2022 Grid® Report | Market & Competitive Intelligence Software
Contify’s commitment to customer satisfaction has been validated for the 9th year in a row
This recognition solidifies our position in the market and competitive intelligence industry. We are also delighted to receive an exceptional amount of positive user feedback.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solution provider, has announced that it is positioned as a ‘High Performer’ and ‘Leader’ in Grid® Report for Market Intelligence Software | Spring 2022 and Grid® Report for Competitive Intelligence Software | Spring 2022 by G2.com, Inc. In addition to this recognition, Contify has also been awarded various other badges such as the ‘Users Love Us’ badge, as well as ‘Best Support - Enterprise’, and ‘Best Support - Mid-Market’ badges.
— Mohit Bhakuni, CEO, Contify.
G2 is a peer-to-peer business solutions review website that leverages customer feedback to rank the best business software. The G2 Spring 2022 Grid® Report is based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores. The recognition by G2 is based on product reviews from verified customers and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
The key highlights of Contify’s customer feedback include:
1. 100% of users rated Contify 4 or 5 stars
2. 95% of users believe Contify is headed in the right direction
3. 94% of users would like to recommend Contify to their peers.
Contify is a trusted market and competitive intelligence platform used by industry leaders to stay on top of the developments in their market and competitive landscape.
Contify provides reliable and relevant insights about competitors, customers, industries, and key industry-specific topics from secondary sources including news websites, company websites, social media, regulatory portals, review websites, job boards, and also from custom sources requested by the users.
The distinction from G2 adds to the momentum that Contify has experienced this fiscal year.
“Honored to have earned spots in seven G2 Grid Reports for Market Intelligence and Competitive Intelligence and to be accoladed with nine badges. This recognition solidifies our position in the market and competitive intelligence industry. We are also delighted to receive an exceptional amount of positive user feedback. Our clients were, and always will be the primary drivers of our product roadmap priorities. We are grateful to them for their consistent trust in Contify,” said Mohit Bhakuni, CEO, Contify.
Contify continues to innovate in the market intelligence space to deliver custom actionable insights to clients across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, market research firms, and pharma companies.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled market and Competitive Intelligence software that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 500,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.
About G2
G2 empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. This review platform leverages more than 800,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying, changing the way decisions are made. G2’s mission is to provide the insights business professionals need to gain confidence in their buying decisions.
