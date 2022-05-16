EY Announces Marcus Lewis of Full View as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Finalist
Marcus Lewis, the owner of Full View Productions is a finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award
Marcus Lewis, Full View Productions president pictured at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Finalist Luncheon on Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges
Marcus Lewis was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.
“It’s a privilege to be a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year, the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The journey has been incredible and I’m grateful to be honored alongside Michigan and Northwest Ohio’s innovative finalists.”
Marcus Lewis, President and CEO of Full View Productions
Full View Productions is a full-service video production company located in Detroit, MI. Full View brings the finest creativity, technical expertise, and collaborative energy to corporate clientele interested in telling culture stories so that they understand the production process, enjoy it, and get the visual content they need. Full View uses cinema grade equipment and technology to deliver engaging visuals that capture the client’s vision. Full View’s diverse portfolio of corporate videos, commercials, and creative content shows their dedication to developing outstanding ideas and providing production and post-production services.
The regional finalists will be recognized and winners will be announced at the Michigan and Northwest Ohio awards celebration on June 23, 2022 at One Campus Martius in Detroit. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.
For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.
Sponsors
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In Michigan and Northwest Ohio, sponsors also include Donnelley Financial Solutions, Trion Solutions Inc., Foley & Lardner LLP, and Tanner Friedman Strategic Communications.
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.
It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy
About EY Private
As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private
About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.
