MoonDAO Project Listed on AEX Global
EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 13, the MoonDAO token was officially listed on AEX Global. AEX Global opened the spot trading pair: MOONEY/USDT, and in collaboration with MoonDAO, sent out 30,000 MOONEY and $20,000 GAT as an airdrop to the community. On the occasion of the airdrop event, AEX Global launched deposit activities, trading contests, referral activities, and community interactions, etc.
MoonDAO is an international collective of people united by the mission to decentralize access to space exploration and research. MoonDAO stands for a decentralized, international, inclusive, and transparent method of space exploration. The MOONEY token is used to manage the decentralized community, and MOONEY token holders can vote on the policies pursued by MoonDAO. The total issue amount of the MOONEY token is 2.61 billion.
MoonDAO has a forward-looking vision for its concept and seeks to combine space exploration and NFT application, which attracted the attention of the AEX Global Listing Committee. MoonDAO will support funding for individuals to go to space and fund future space research and exploration as it fits into the mission of becoming a governing body for the moon and other celestial bodies.
The total amount of winnings in the airdrop pool is 20,000 MOONEY. AEX has opened the deposit of MOONEY tokens and with each MOONEY amount deposited, users can receive 40-800 MOONEY airdrop tokens. First come, first served.
MOONEY Trading Contest allows users to share $10,000 GAT. Users who trade more than 20 USDT in MOONEY/USDT can share the $10,000 GAT prize pool.
Invite friends to trade MOONEY and share $10,000 GAT. Users who invite friends to trade MOONEY/USDT and reach 20 USDT can get the same amount that friends earned in the GAT prize pool.
Community interaction has a prize pool of 10,000 MOONEY and the prize will be sent in the branding campaign and community activities. Users who participate in the AEX&MoonDAO AMA or share the events on Twitter, Facebook or other social accounts has a chance to win the prize. The prize amount is sent in a random amount with 2,888 GAT to the most.
Register on AEX Global and share 30,000 MOONEY and $20,000 GAT:
- Link: https://www.aex.com/page/new_register.html#/newByInvite?&from=q26eb9
- Deposit event: 2022/05/13 15:00- 2022/05/20 15:00 (UTC+8)
- Trade event: 2022/05/16 15:00-2022/05/23 15:00 (UTC+8)
https://www.aex.com/announcement/en/blog/2022/05/13/10551.html/
About AEX Global
Founded in 2013, AEX, a cryptocurrency finance exchange, is committing to providing billions of people with safe, complete, easy, and diversified digital finance management services. The closer you look, the further you see. AEX offers a wide range of scenarios covering many fields, including Fiat, Spot, Finance, Loan, and Mining. In AEX Earn, there are Fixed Savings, Flexible Savings, DeFi, Staking, and Dual Investment to meet users' demands. AEX Earn is leading the world in coin type and APR, providing users with rich earning channels.
Shergina Asya
MoonDAO is an international collective of people united by the mission to decentralize access to space exploration and research. MoonDAO stands for a decentralized, international, inclusive, and transparent method of space exploration. The MOONEY token is used to manage the decentralized community, and MOONEY token holders can vote on the policies pursued by MoonDAO. The total issue amount of the MOONEY token is 2.61 billion.
MoonDAO has a forward-looking vision for its concept and seeks to combine space exploration and NFT application, which attracted the attention of the AEX Global Listing Committee. MoonDAO will support funding for individuals to go to space and fund future space research and exploration as it fits into the mission of becoming a governing body for the moon and other celestial bodies.
The total amount of winnings in the airdrop pool is 20,000 MOONEY. AEX has opened the deposit of MOONEY tokens and with each MOONEY amount deposited, users can receive 40-800 MOONEY airdrop tokens. First come, first served.
MOONEY Trading Contest allows users to share $10,000 GAT. Users who trade more than 20 USDT in MOONEY/USDT can share the $10,000 GAT prize pool.
Invite friends to trade MOONEY and share $10,000 GAT. Users who invite friends to trade MOONEY/USDT and reach 20 USDT can get the same amount that friends earned in the GAT prize pool.
Community interaction has a prize pool of 10,000 MOONEY and the prize will be sent in the branding campaign and community activities. Users who participate in the AEX&MoonDAO AMA or share the events on Twitter, Facebook or other social accounts has a chance to win the prize. The prize amount is sent in a random amount with 2,888 GAT to the most.
Register on AEX Global and share 30,000 MOONEY and $20,000 GAT:
- Link: https://www.aex.com/page/new_register.html#/newByInvite?&from=q26eb9
- Deposit event: 2022/05/13 15:00- 2022/05/20 15:00 (UTC+8)
- Trade event: 2022/05/16 15:00-2022/05/23 15:00 (UTC+8)
https://www.aex.com/announcement/en/blog/2022/05/13/10551.html/
About AEX Global
Founded in 2013, AEX, a cryptocurrency finance exchange, is committing to providing billions of people with safe, complete, easy, and diversified digital finance management services. The closer you look, the further you see. AEX offers a wide range of scenarios covering many fields, including Fiat, Spot, Finance, Loan, and Mining. In AEX Earn, there are Fixed Savings, Flexible Savings, DeFi, Staking, and Dual Investment to meet users' demands. AEX Earn is leading the world in coin type and APR, providing users with rich earning channels.
Shergina Asya
AEX Exchange
email us here