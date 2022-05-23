Work from home or work from the office – how hybrid work is what makes sense in 2022
The only way hybrid work can work in 2022 is by having an omni-channel operations management platform such as ProHance working for an EnterpriseBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey by McKinsey found that more than three-quarters of C-suite executives expect the typical “core” employee to be back in the office three or more days a week. But in stark contrast, nearly threequarters of around 5,000 employees that McKinsey queried globally would like to work from home for two or more days per week, and more than half want at least three days of remote work
This survey and as do several others show that a use case of hybrid work becomes even more relevant as ProHance provides complete visibility on how teams are engaged, so it becomes absolutely smooth and seamless to manage a disparate and hybrid workforce. As the demand gets louder for companies to cut travel time for employees, improve their satisfaction levels, and increase their creativity at work, a SaaS software such as ProHance can fully support a hybrid work solution that works for both the employee and employer.
An Enterprise usually runs an office space with associated costs and each employee sitting in the office comes at an additional price in regards to the space and infrastructure. Then in an office, there are hardware costs, software costs, and licensing fees for various programs that might or might not be getting used appropriately. What a software like ProHance can do is tell you to the last micro-second, how your hardware, software, and infrastructure are being utilized. If your Enterprise is on a journey of continuous improvement as displayed by Lean Six Sigma (a method that relies on a collaborative team effort to improve performance by systematically removing waste and reducing variation) then ProHance is absolutely the correct tool to enable it or other such programs.
ProHance also helps manage workload more productively, as teams that are spread across multiple locations can be utilized effectively as the tasks and jobs get assigned in a consistent manner.
ProHance is an Omni-Channel operations management platform being leveraged by enterprises across their back office, chat, and email servicing operations. ProHance provides real-time visibility on how teams are engaged on the ground. This visibility allows enterprises to allocate resources more effectively, load balance across teams, and make smart decisions with agility. The visibility and actionable analytics provided by ProHance helps Enterprises make their operations more customer-centric, efficient, and lean. ProHance is leveraged by 200,000+ users in 150+ entreprises across 24 countries.
