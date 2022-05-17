TrellisWare successfully demonstrates Next-Generation Waveform Katana™ designed to increase resiliency for the modern battlefield

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., announced today that successful field testing was recently completed for the next-generation Katana™ waveform, their newest resilient narrowband waveform designed to operate in highly contested radio frequency (RF) communication environments. Demonstrations are now available for the Katana waveform, which represents the modernization of resilient long-range narrowband communications.

• Provides simultaneous voice, Position Location Information (PLI), and data in a MANET scalable to hundreds of nodes.

• Highly resilient to sophisticated electronic attacks as validated in recent US Department of Defense (DoD) programs and testing.

• Field-upgradeable for current generation TrellisWare® Software Defined Radios (SDRs) to support both the TSM™ waveform and Katana waveform.

• Offering Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency (PACE) capability for operation in both congested and contested environments.

• Supports Sensitive But Unclassified (SBU) security level interoperability with US Army Program of Record (PoR) Warrior Robust Enhanced Networking (WREN) Narrowband (WREN NB) waveform.



“TrellisWare is excited to offer Katana as part of our MANET arsenal that addresses the evolving needs of the warfighter and provides communications in contested radio frequency (RF) environments when nothing else works,” said Dr. Sungill Kim, director of product management and strategic partnerships. “The Katana waveform is designed to run on all of TrellisWare’s radios and modules and is SBU interoperable with the WREN NB waveform capable of running on all US Army single-channel and multichannel Program of Record radios. We continue to be a leader in resilient waveforms, pursuing the latest technological innovations so that the warfighter is better prepared for conflicts with sophisticated adversaries.”

If you will be in attending SOFIC in Tampa May 17-19, please contact sales@trellisware.com to schedule a meeting to learn more about the Katana waveform capabilities.

TrellisWare, TSM, Katana, and the TrellisWare logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries.