US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Meets DrKumo in Exclusive AAPI Founders Roundtable
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury addresses the important role AAPI-owned businesses play in growing the national economy.
The pandemic and the following recovery have been a difficult period for our country and the success of entrepreneurs and innovators play a crucial role in getting our country back to prosperity.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Dr. Kelly Nguyen from DrKumo Inc. in an effort to collaborate with AAPI founders from the greater Los Angeles Area in recognition of the start of AAPI Heritage Month to combat challenges faced by the business community. DrKumo, leader in Connected Health Technology, addresses the initiatives to contribute to the growth of the national economy through its state-of-the-art Remote Patient Monitoring technology.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo Inc.
The National Asian Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (National ACE) and Asian Business Association (ABA) hosted Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, addressing the important role AAPI-owned businesses play in growing the national economy.
“The roundtable participation was very encouraging and thoughtful. The AAPI business owners representing various important industries which contribute to the growth of the economy had a very productive roundtable. The pandemic and the following recovery have been a difficult period for our country and the success of entrepreneurs and innovators play a crucial role in getting our country back to prosperity. I’d like to thank National ACE, ABA, and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adeyemo for this opportunity,” Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo.
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury addressed efforts to advance diversity and opportunity for minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs through recovery programs such as the Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP) and the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Deputy Secretary Adeyemo acknowledged that the recovery from the pandemic and an increase in unprovoked attacks on AAPI individuals present a dual challenge for the AAPI business community, and he invited attendees to share their perspectives on Treasury's programs, as well as the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for AAPI entrepreneurs in general.
“From the perspective of a woman-owned healthcare technology startup, it is vital for health-tech entrepreneurs to continuously innovate and promote diversity and inclusion despite the challenges among AAPI businesses. DrKumo revolutionizes remote patient monitoring to reach more people and provide advanced care delivery in underserved communities,” Dr. Nguyen.
DrKumo provides continuous real-time remote patient monitoring technology for chronic care management to address challenges in healthcare by bridging the gaps in care delivery access among Indigenous people, disabled Native American veterans, military veterans, women in need, and their families—especially those who live in rural areas where there is a lack of access to hospitals and clinics.
The event took place at Taste of MP, an AAPI-owned restaurant in Monterey Park on May 3, 2022.
To know more about the event and attendees, click here: https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0758
About DrKumo, Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solution for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers by providing real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care around the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
