Multi-Property Real Estate Auction in Fredericksburg, VA set by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., announces the auction of 15.58 +/- acres featuring 3 income producing homes, a building lot and two 5+ acre land tracts.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 15.58 +/- acres featuring 3 income producing homes, a building lot and two 5+ acre land tracts--SELLING to the HIGHEST BIDDER -- on Tuesday, May 24 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“You will have the opportunity to purchase this potential filled offering in its entirety or in combinations,” said Nicholls. “This is a rare chance to purchase potential filled real estate. Make plans NOW to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours.”
“Located just off of Rt. 3, only 2 miles from I-95, 3 miles from Rt. 1 and in the heart of Spotsylvania County commerce, this is a rare chance to purchase potential filled real estate,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:
Tuesday, May 24 at 2PM -- Auction conducted at 12116 Chewning Ln., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 – For addresses and highlights of each of the properties individual offerings, visit their webpages at www.nichollsauction.com.
3 income producing homes, building lot and two 5+ acre land tracts
• Immaculate 2 BR/1 BA home w/detached garage/shop on .6 +/- acre on Chewing Ln.
• .67 +/- acre lot on Chewning Ln., off Rt. 3
• 2 BR/1.5 BA brick home w/large garage on 1.18 +/- acres on Buck Hall Ln.
• 2 BR/1 BA brick home w/drive under garage on 1 +/- acre on Buck Hall Ln.
• 5.04 +/- acres of land zoned R-1 on Bernstein Rd.
• 5.56 +/- acres of land zoned R-1Bernstein Rd.
• 1.53 +/- acres fronting Rt. 3 on Buck Hall Ln.
• For highlights and details of each of the offering, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com