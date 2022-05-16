Arcview Capital Announces New Equity Crowdfunding Platform: Supporting Capital Raise Needs of Industry Businesses

Grow Your Company with the Capital You Need | Expanded Investing Options

Cannabis industry’s first full-scale financial & consulting services ecosystem adds crowdfunding to democratize industry investing as U.S. legalization spreads.

This is a full-service crowdfunding platform that is focused primarily on the cannabis industry. With this launch, we expand the capabilities of the Arcview ecosystem to best support our clients.” — Philip Rothman, CEO-Arcview Capital

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcview Capital today announced the launch of their equity crowdfunding platform, devoted to supporting cannabis and other adaptogenic plant-based businesses by democratizing investment in these rapidly scaling industries so that all who wish to participate can do so. With the addition of this full-service crowdfunding platform, Arcview Capital continues to expand upon its strategic partnership with trusted industry leader, The Arcview Group, to make investing in cannabis and other plant medicines uniquely simple. Perfectly timed to support growing markets, Arcview Capital’s crowdfunding platform will fuel growth in cannabis, psilocybin, and other plant-based modalities. Cannabis alone is predicted to generate some $25 billion in revenue in the U.S. by 2025.

“We’re excited to continue to be a thought leader on investing and capital raising in this industry. Our goal is always to provide new services that best support the business of cannabis,” says The Arcview Group’s CEO Jeffrey Finkle. “Today, Arcview Capital expands the power of our ecosystem with this new financial vehicle, benefiting companies seeking private investments in an environment where risk needs navigation but the opportunity is nearly limitless.”

“This is a full-service crowdfunding platform that is focused primarily on the cannabis industry. We are, to our knowledge, the first broker-dealer to offer such a focused crowdfunding platform in cannabis,” adds Arcview Capital CEO Philip Rothman. “Since its official introduction as a financial vehicle in 2015, crowdfunding has become a major force in raising funds, surpassing $2.5 billion in equity raised in the United States. It’s ideal for the cannabis space as crowdfunding enables both small and large investors to buy an interest in a company and support that company as it grows. With this launch, we further expand the capabilities of the Arcview ecosystem to support our clients where they need it most.”

Arcview Capital anticipates its first crowdfunding offerings to be live by the end of Q2 and is currently accepting applications. Click here for more information.

About Arcview Capital

Launched in 2020 with the ability to swiftly adapt to the rapidly changing market conditions and emerging trends, Arcview Capital is the first independent broker-dealer focused primarily on the ever-evolving cannabis industry. The firm helps companies raise capital to start or grow their business and customize the distribution channel based on their individual needs. Simultaneously, Arcview Capital provides opportunities for institutions and individuals to invest into private companies and funds.

Arcview Capital is an integral part of The Arcview Group ecosystem. The Arcview Group is an ecosystem of financial and consulting services and has been a trusted global leader for over 12 years, servicing the cannabis, hemp and psychedelic industries. For more information, please visit www.arcviewcapital.com.

This release was prepared by Arcview Capital LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is for your information only and is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or a recommendation or endorsement of any security or issuer. * Private placements are speculative investments in which an investor could potentially lose the entire investment. The risks associated with a private placement are stated in its private placement memorandum (“PPM”). Investors considering investing in a private placement should fully review the PPM, and if appropriate, consult a legal or financial professional prior to making an investment decision. * Cannabis Disclosure – Investments in the cannabis and cannabis-related industries carry numerous risks that you must be aware of before deciding to invest. We encourage you to speak with your own advisors prior to investing any money in any of the opportunities available through Arcview Capital. You can review our disclosures regarding the risks of investing in cannabis at: https://arcviewcapital.com/cannabis-legal-disclosure/. For additional information regarding the risks of investing with Arcview Capital, please visit our website: https://arcviewcapital.com.

