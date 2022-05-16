TAP Financial Partners Selects Thompson to Chair Advisory Board
Larry Thompson has been selected to chair the TAP Financial Partners Board of Advisors.
Larry E. Thompson brings a wide variety of expertise, experience, and professional contacts to TAP's senior advisors and clients within its ecosystem.
Larry’s expertise will be a significant resource to our company and the clients within our ecosystem. Yet as impressive as his knowledge is, even more important is the quality of his character. ”MIAMI, FLA. , USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Financial Partners, a privately-held, boutique merchant bank, has named Larry E. Thompson chair of its Board of Advisors. Thompson will lead a group of corporate finance experts that will provide strategic counsel to TAP’s senior leadership and significant contacts to clients on the company’s roster.
— Bob Press, TAP Financial Partners founder
Now semi-retired, Thompson spent most of his professional career as a leader within the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a provider of post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. Ultimately rising to chair the organization’s operating committee, Thompson was an integral part of the company during a time it operated in 16 countries and, through its subsidiaries, automated, centralized, and standardized the processing of financial transactions, mitigating risk, increasing transparency, and driving efficiency for thousands of broker/dealers, custodian banks, and asset managers worldwide.
A cum laude graduate of Yale University and the University of California at Berkley’s Boalt Hall School of Law, Thompson brings more than 40 years' experience to his advisory role, having focused primarily on corporate law, risk management, contracts and negotiation, regulatory affairs, litigation, and human resource/labor matters during his career.
At the board level, Thompson is the vice chair of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the current chair of FTX US Derivatives, an organization that focuses on futures and options in the cryptocurrency industry.
TAP Financial Partners provides advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.
