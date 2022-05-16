Southeastern Plant Symposium and Rare Plant Auction June 10-11 in Raleigh, North Carolina

Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden Courtesy of NCSU's JC Raulston Arboretum, Raleigh, North Carolina Main Entrance, NCSU's JC Raulston Arboretum – Courtesy Robert B Butler

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA , May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NC State University’s JC Raulston Arboretum and Juniper Level Botanic Garden combine resources to host the 4th Southeastern Plant Symposium and Rare Plant Auction on June 10 and 11. This year’s program is live and in-person in Raleigh’s vibrant downtown and available online.

“Southeastern Plant Symposium is designed for serious gardeners, people who love plants, nurserymen, nurserywomen, horticulturalists, botanists, plant nerds, and plant-aholics,” said Weathington. “It’s high-level, featuring many of the world’s top botanical and horticultural experts. If you want to learn about plants, we want you there.”

Expert presenters include:

• Eleftherios Dariotis, the Greek plantsman, horticultural genius, lecturer, aka Liberto Dario on social media, Athens, Greece

• Adam Black, Assistant Curator and Head of Propagation, Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories and Arboretum, Charlotte, NC

• Dan Hinkley, Plantsman and founder, Gardens of Windcliff, and Director Emeritus and founder, Heronswood, Indianola and Kingston, WA

• Patrick McMillan, Ph.D., Horticulturist, naturalist, television personality, and conservation biologist, Horticultural Manager, Juniper Level Botanic Gardens, Raleigh, NC

• Kelly D. Norris, Gardener, Curator, Artist, and Owner, Three Oaks Garden, nationally renowned garden designer, Des Moines, IA

• Peter Zale, Ph.D., Associate Director of Conservation, international plant explorer, Plant Breeding and Collections, Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, PA

• Tony Avent, Founder and Co-owner, Juniper Level Botanic Garden and Plant Delights Nursery, Raleigh, NC

• Ian Caton, Co-owner, Wood Thrush Natives, Floyd, VA

• Shannon Currey, Marketing Manager, Hoffman Nursery, Rougemont, NC

• Richard Hawke, Plant Evaluation Manager, Chicago Botanic Garden, Chicago, IL

• Hayes Jackson, Urban Regional Extension Agent, Alabama A&M University, Huntsville, AL

• Adrienne Roethling, Executive Director, Paul J. Ciener Botanic Garden, Kernersville, NC

• Mark Weathington, Director, JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, Raleigh, NC

“We hope you’ll join us for two intense days of talks and the chance to visit both JC Raulston Arboretum and Juniper Level Botanic Garden,” said Tony Avent, Founder and Proprietor of Juniper Level Botanic Garden (JLBG). “You’ll have a chance to chat with the speakers and participate in the now famous, Rare Plant Auction. Many of the plants in the auction will not be found anywhere else in the world. We want to get plants out wherever we can, conserving them for science and for the benefit of all people.”

“We promise you’ll leave with a head full of gardening and new plant information you’ve never imagined,” added Avent.

Southeastern Plant Symposium is presented by Proven Winners ColorChoice Flowering Shrubs.

Fundraising efforts operate under the auspices of The Endowment Fund of North Carolina State University, a 501(c)3 non-profit. Proceeds from the Southeastern Plant Symposium and Rare Plant Auction benefit the endowments of Juniper Level Botanic Garden (tax ID 56-6000756) and JC Raulston Arboretum (tax ID 56-6049304). Donors receive official receipts for contributions to the fund.

Contacts:

Mark Weathington, Director

JC Raulston Arboretum

NC State University

919-513-7006

Mark_Weathington@NCSU.edu

Tony Avent, Founder

Juniper Level Botanic Garden

Raleigh, North Carolina

919-772-4794

Tony@PlantsDelight.com

Robert B Butler

www.RBButler.com

www.NCPressRelease.org

