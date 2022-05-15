Derby Barracks/ Violation Conditions of Release
CASE#: 22A5001934
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/14/2022 @ 2139 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Ext, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Timothy Phillips
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/14/2022 at approximately 2139 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a domestic complaint at a residence located on East Hill Ext in the Town of Troy, VT. While Troopers were at the residence, they came into contact with, Timothy Phillips, 52 of Derby. The complainant, Michelle Lemieux, 48 of Troy, reported Phillips and her had a dispute. Further investigation revealed, Phillips had active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting any and all contact with Lemieux. Phillips was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby barracks for processing and issued a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/2022 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: No
