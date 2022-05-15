Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Violation Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001934

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/14/2022 @ 2139 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Ext, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

 

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Phillips

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

                                   

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/14/2022 at approximately 2139 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a domestic complaint at a residence located on East Hill Ext in the Town of Troy, VT. While Troopers were at the residence, they came into contact with, Timothy Phillips, 52 of Derby. The complainant, Michelle Lemieux, 48 of Troy, reported Phillips and her had a dispute.  Further investigation revealed, Phillips had active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting any and all contact with Lemieux. Phillips was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby barracks for processing and issued a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/2022 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: No

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

