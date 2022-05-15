Rutland Barracks / ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ATV CRASH

CASE#: 22B4002536

TROOPER: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 5/14/22

LOCATION: Sugar Hollow Road, Pittsford, VT

ATV #1

OPERATOR: Jeffery Larock

AGE: 60

HELMET: No

Seat BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

INJURIES: Serious

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2007 Kawasaki ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Minor

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to the area of Sugar Hollow Road in Pittsford for an ATV crash. The operator, Jeffery LaRock appeared to have lost control of the ATV, causing the ATV to leave the right side of the road and flip over. Larock was thrown from the ATV and sustained serious injuries. LaRock was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Members of Pittsford First Response, Pittsford Fire Dept and Regional Ambulance assisted on scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to please contact the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or by e-mail at Patrick.tingle@vermont.gov

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 3506- Operating an ATV Outside of VASA Boundaries, others pending.