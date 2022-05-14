Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2800 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:28pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location and assaulted one of the victims. During the assault, the suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab one of the victims. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, 46 year-old Steven Rushing, of Fort Worth, TX, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Simple Assault.