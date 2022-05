St. Albans Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2002438

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 5/14/22 at approximately 11:32 AM

STREET: Rt. 104

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Erica’s Diner

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear/Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Brown

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Vijayata Dahal

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor-Moderate

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 14, 2022 at approximately 11:32 AM Troopers with VSP-St. Albans responded to Rt. 104 in front of Erica’s Diner for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries. Operator #1 was identified as 56-year-old Kevin Brown of Swanton and Operator #2 was identified as 21-year-old Vijayata Dahal of Winooski.

Investigation revealed that Brown was traveling north on Rt. 104 (into Fairfax). Dahal was traveling south on Rt. 104 (towards Cambridge). Directly in front of Erica’s Diner, Brown crossed the double-yellow center lines and crossed into the path of Dahal. The involved vehicles made contact in the southbound lane of Rt. 104. This caused Brown’s vehicle to rollover.

Brown, Dahal, and one passenger in Dahal’s vehicle were transported to Northwestern Medical Center to be treated for minor-moderate injuries. Speed and/or operator impairment are not suspected to have been a factor in this crash.

Vermont State Police were assisted by local Fire/EMS services.

LODGED No - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No criminal charges

COURT: N/A

