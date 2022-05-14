Submit Release
Injury Crash,DLS /Royalton Barracks/Case # 22B2001898

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B2001898

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Hunt                            

STATION:  Royalton Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/14/2022 @ Approx. 0534 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Mile Marker 6.4 (Southbound) Hartford, VT

VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended / Injury Crash

 

ACCUSED:  Kathryn Peloski                                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05-14-22, at approximately 0534 hours, State Police were notified of a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 89, near mile marker 6.4, southbound, Hartford.  Also dispatched was the Hartford Fire Department. The operator, later identified as Kathryn Peloski, was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for minor injuries.

Investigation revealed that Peloski was driving south on Interstate 89 when she fell asleep. The vehicle subsequently struck the guardrails in the median causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof, and slide across the blacktop of the interstate.  The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the interstate.

It should be noted that Peloski had a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont.  Peloski was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on July 05, 2022, for Driving License Suspended.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/2022 @ 0800 hours           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: 

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

