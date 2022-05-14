Injury Crash,DLS /Royalton Barracks/Case # 22B2001898
CASE#: 22B2001898
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Hunt
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 05/14/2022 @ Approx. 0534 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Mile Marker 6.4 (Southbound) Hartford, VT
VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended / Injury Crash
ACCUSED: Kathryn Peloski
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05-14-22, at approximately 0534 hours, State Police were notified of a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 89, near mile marker 6.4, southbound, Hartford. Also dispatched was the Hartford Fire Department. The operator, later identified as Kathryn Peloski, was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for minor injuries.
Investigation revealed that Peloski was driving south on Interstate 89 when she fell asleep. The vehicle subsequently struck the guardrails in the median causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof, and slide across the blacktop of the interstate. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the interstate.
It should be noted that Peloski had a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont. Peloski was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on July 05, 2022, for Driving License Suspended.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: No
