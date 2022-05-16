The Green Accelerator Comes to Davos - Showcasing Climate Solutions to a Green & Regenerative Economy
Showcasing Climate Solutions for a Just Transition. An exclusive world-class panel is held during the Davos meetings to discuss net-zero solutions.DAVOS, SWITZERLAND , May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst surging energy prices, the need for climate solutions and the world looking to catalyse the next affordable net-zero, the Green Accelerator comes to Davos at an invite-only side event to the World Economic Forum meetings at the high-security venue Hotel Seehof on May 25th 2022.
Curated and geared up in advance to COP27 (The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UNFCCC) which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt this year, the panel will begin with remarks from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital.
Timely, and a follow-up from the recent Glasgow discussions at COP26, the first panel hosts selected impact investors and industry leaders focused on leading the energy transition, such as, Kerry Adler --- a visionary serving as SkyPower’s global President and CEO who helped propel SkyPower since inception now, one of the largest and most innovative renewable companies focused on large-scale solar generation in over 35 countries and four continents. A focus on emerging market impact investors also come to the stage such as Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital, moderated by Michael Stirling, Chairman and CEO of Stirling Infrastructure Partners.
Followed by one of the world’s leading authorities on global sustainability, Professor Johan Rockström of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre instrumental in leading the internationally renowned team of scientists that presented the planetary boundaries framework will chair the second panel. Rockström's work on the nine planetary boundaries is argued to be fundamental in maintaining a “safe operating space for humanity” which has been embraced as an approach to sustainable development used to help guide governments, international organizations, NGOs, and companies. The discussion will be moderated by Global Impact Strategist Nisaa Jetha, a leading professional across brands and the investment management space, specialising in ESG, Impact and net-zero furthering catalytic sustainable solutions. Other keynotes include Will Marshall, Co-Founder & CEO of Planet leading the space renaissance.
The Founder of In-Events hosting the event, Zdenka E. Rezacova remarks,
“I curated The Green Accelerator to showcase innovative climate solutions in line with net-zero commitments being made across industry and government. I believe that tangible action can be found from a cross-pollination of industries that will support responsible leadership aligned with the SDGs”
The event will feature pitches from twenty pre-selected climate startups leading the green transition. The Green Accelerator brings together some of the major decision makers across the globe from government, the private sector, innovators and academia to accelerator a green transition that commits to climate solutions.
The Green Accelerator is being held in Davos as a Side Event to the WEF meetings.
