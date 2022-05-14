Rutland Barracks / Petit Larceny and Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002511
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/13/2022 at 1023 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 Bird Lane Poultney, Vermont
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Deborah Spicer
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VICTIM: Mario Mesiti
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were investigating a theft that had occurred at 16 Bird Lane, in the Town of Poultney, Vermont. Through investigation, Troopers determined Spicer had taken items from a residence without the right or permission to do so.
During the investigation, contact was made with Spicer who was found to have an active arrest warrant. Spicer was arrested on warrant without incident and transported directly to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility. During this process, Spicer was cited for the petit larceny and ordered to appear before the Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Unavailable
BAIL: $5,000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
Office: 802-773-9101
Cell: 802-585-5263
Fax: 802-775-6968
