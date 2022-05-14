Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Petit Larceny and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4002511

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 05/13/2022 at 1023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 Bird Lane Poultney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny / Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Deborah Spicer                                               

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

VICTIM: Mario Mesiti

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were investigating a theft that had occurred at 16 Bird Lane, in the Town of Poultney, Vermont. Through investigation, Troopers determined Spicer had taken items from a residence without the right or permission to do so.

 

During the investigation, contact was made with Spicer who was found to have an active arrest warrant. Spicer was arrested on warrant without incident and transported directly to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility. During this process, Spicer was cited for the petit larceny and ordered to appear before the Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 at 1000 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Unavailable

BAIL: $5,000

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

Important Links:

Website www.vsp.vermont.gov

Request Records http://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

Submit an Anonymous Tip: http://ww.vtips.info

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VermontStatePolice

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/VTStatePolice

 

