Letter of condolences to the Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Governor of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

TAJIKISTAN, May 13 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a letter of condolences to the Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which reads:

“Your Highness,

The news of the demise of the President of the United Arab Emirates and the Emir of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may Allah grant him mercy, caused us endless sorrow.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had played a significant role in the development of the United Arab Emirates as a prominent public figure and earned a good reputation as a politician in the international arena.

We pay tribute to the constant efforts of the deceased in the process of strengthening and expanding good relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates, and pay great respect to his personality.

Therefore, I sincerely express my deepest condolences to you and all the people of the United Arab Emirates, and I ask Allah to grant mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and patience to all your relatives and friends.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi raji'un”.