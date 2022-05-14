Ministry tells HCM City to reconsider discriminatory customs fee

VIETNAM, May 14 -

The vastly different seaport fees for businesses making their declaration in HCM City and elsewhere is causing frustration to many of them. — Photo vov.vn

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Finance has called on HCM City to reconsider its collection of customs declaration fee from businesses.

It said the fee is discriminatory, citing complaints by import-export companies in Đồng Nai Province that they have to pay double if they make declarations locally for goods they ship through HCM City.

For goods declared in HCM City, the rates ranges from VNĐ15,000 (US$0.65) to VNĐ500,000, exactly half the rates of declarations made elsewhere.

The ministry said the disparities have significant consequences for both enterprises and the economy.

It urged the city People's Committee to soon ask the People's Council to amend the fees to create a level playing field for all businesses in accordance with the laws.

Since April 1, the city has been collecting port infrastructure fees.

For goods imported for re-export, deposited in bonded warehouses and transit and transhipment, the fees are VNĐ50,000 ($2.19) per tonne for liquid and bulk cargo, VNĐ2.2 million ($96.5) for a 20-foot container and VNĐ4.4 million ($193) for a 40-foot container.

Goods meant for national defence, disaster relief and some other purposes are exempt from the fees.

The city expects to collect over VNĐ3 trillion a year. — VNS