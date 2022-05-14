Tempe moves ahead with US 60 repair work at McClintock Drive

PHOENIX – Reconstruction of a segment of westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) at McClintock Drive will continue this weekend as the city of Tempe works on necessary repairs after last weekend’s municipal water main break.

City-hired contractors have been removing the existing concrete pavement and will prepare the ground beneath the freeway for new pavement. The Arizona Department of Transportation continues to support Tempe’s work to fix the freeway. Closures remain in place along both directions of US 60.

Repaving along the left lanes of eastbound US 60 has gone well. Plans call for reopening eastbound US 60 between I-10 and McClintock Drive by early next week.

The reconstruction of westbound US 60 is more substantial. A timeline for reopening westbound US 60 between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive is not yet available.

Eastbound US 60 is closed between the I-10 interchange and McClintock Drive. The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at McClintock Drive is open but drivers should expect delays due to heavier traffic and possible work-related restrictions.

Westbound US 60 is closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive. Drivers are able to use westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue since those ramps are located west of the area where repair work is taking place. Restrictions have included the closure of northbound McClintock Drive left turn lanes to the westbound US 60 on-ramp.

Detours: Westbound US 60 traffic approaching the closure is being detoured to north- or southbound Loop 101 . Drivers who travel north on Loop 101 can then use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) toward Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Motorists on southbound Loop 101 also can use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to connect with I-10.

Drivers on I-10 who normally would use eastbound US 60 should consider using either eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to northbound Loop 101 or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Phoenix and Tempe to southbound Loop 101 to reach eastbound US 60 beyond the closure. Note: To assist traffic flow while eastbound US 60 is closed at I-10, the southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive and eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road have been temporarily closed.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.