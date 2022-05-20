Submit Release
UnchainedTV, the Plant-Based TV Network, Teams Up with Wild Earth Vegan Dog Food

Here's something to bark about: UnchainedTV is proud to welcome Wild Earth Vegan Dog Food as its 2022 corporate sponsor.

Plant-based is all the rage. Everybody's interested in getting a bite of it, including Fido. It's not a fad. It's the future.”
— Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV Founder

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnchainedTV, a free and fast-growing television streaming network focused on the plant-based lifestyle, is proud to announce its new corporate sponsor, Wild Earth vegan dog food which offers food, treats and supplements for adult dogs.

Wild Earth burst on the world stage after a successful appearance on Shark Tank, where company founder Ryan Bethencourt wowed Mark Cuban, who invested more than half a million dollars in the vegan dog food brand. Featured on the BBC and in Fast Company, the company’s vision aligns with UnchainedTV’s mission, showing the world the benefits of a healthy, nutritious, low-carbon footprint, plant-based lifestyle.

UnchainedTV is a global streaming network that is 100% free to download and use. No subscription, no email, no password required. Filled with hundreds of documentaries, cooking shows, travelogues, talk shows and music videos, UnchainedTV is a portal to a healthier, more environmentally sustainable and more compassionate lifestyle.

UnchainedTV Just Surpassed Its Millionth View
“People are craving this life-saving information and mainstream media is not providing it. So, we are,” says UnchainedTV founder Jane Velez-Mitchell, an award-willing television journalist, documentary filmmaker and New York Times bestselling author. "Plant-based is all the rage. Everybody's interested in getting a bite of it, including Fido," says Velez-Mitchell adding, "It's not a fad. It's the future."

UnchainedTV is available via the APP store on iPhone, Android phone and via “streaming channels” on Samsung and LG SmartTVs. It is also available for free download on the AppleTV device, Amazon Fire Stick and the Roku device. Visit UnchainedTV.com, the network hub, for more information.

