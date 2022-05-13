Rocketship Wins Web Excellence Award for INOVATIV Website Design

May 12, 2022 – Rocketship received a Web Excellence Award in the manufacturing website category for its work on redesigning INOVATIV’s website.

EVERETT, WASHINGTON, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocketship recently received a Web Excellence Award for redesigning a website for INOVATIV, a manufacturing company that creates mobile workstations for the film industry. The Web Excellence Awards aim to recognize the best of the web, with more than 1,200 entries from 46 countries.

The Web Excellence Awards is a competition that celebrates the best websites and open web technologies around the world. For applicants and those whose work revolves around an online presence, it is viewed as one of the most prestigious web competitions accessible to everyone.

Each year, numerous websites are nominated for awards across multiple categories, such as manufacturing, education, healthcare, and travel. The nominations for a website or web technology are submitted on the Web Excellence Awards website.

After the nomination period has ended, a panel of judges will evaluate each site. The WE-award judges are industry professionals chosen for their expertise in web design and development. The WE-award judges select the 10 best sites in each category, which are then entered into a public vote.

Rocketship worked together with the INOVATIV team to redesign and modernize their website. The new website has been substantially reorganized and includes more educational content so users can more easily find products that help with their goals.

Rocketship also made the website feel more accessible to a wider range of users through new typography and a color scheme emphasizing earth tones.

One of the most important aspects of the site is the new educational sections. The site now features curated Learn pages, which introduce new users to the product lines that match their needs. There are also videos to help educate users about how the products work.

Rocketship worked together with INOVATIV to reorganize the website into a more streamlined, accessible experience with increased opportunities for exploration. The new website experience is designed to help users find products they may not have been aware of that could accelerate and optimize their workflow. Different users can more easily see how they can integrate the various product lines together based on their workflow needs.

The Rocketship team also modernized INOVATIV’s online shopping experience. Users can more easily customize and configure products while they are shopping online.

During the redesign project, Rocketship redesigned and modernized INOVATIV’s brand. Using a modern font with clean angles and all-caps lettering, the logo conveys the minimalistic, clean, industrial design and quality for which INOVATIV products have become synonymous. The inward pointing chevrons mark, which has long been associated with the INOVATIV brand, was also modernized but decoupled from the logo lockup for use as a design element.

For INOVATIV, the website relaunch and branding update express the brand’s close relationship with its community of photographers, videographers, and other specialized industry professionals. In the past ten years, INOVATIV has grown from a startup to the industry standard in its product niche, but its old website did not reflect the brand’s full potential. The redesign was inspired by user feedback and the INOVATIV’s commitment to sleek, iconic, and high performance experiences.

About Rocketship

Rocketship is a turnkey solution for managing business growth in the digital age. Rocketship provides small to midsize businesses with website designs, rebranding, SEO support, pay-per-click advertising, social media management, content and collateral creation, and more.

