More Highway Safety Improvements West of Prince Albert

Construction is underway on a $21.4 million twinning project on Highway 3, west of Prince Albert.

"Highway 3 is a busy commuter and transportation route and connects communities northwest of P.A. including Shellbrook," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. "Our budget of more than $800 million dollars includes highway investments that improve travel for our citizens across Saskatchewan."

The Highway 3 twinning project will cover almost eight kilometres and will run from the junction of Highway 2 to the Shell River bridge. The design includes a four-lane highway with a concrete median barrier in the centre of the road, four protected T-intersections, as well as new lighting throughout the corridor.

One of the people on hand is Alexandra Zbaraschuk, who was involved in a serious collision on Highway 3 west.

"I was 16 in November 2018 and I was involved in a collision that changed my life," she said. "I wanted to see changes so others don't have to face what I have, and I am very pleased to see these safety improvements to the highway."

Aecon Transportation West Ltd. will be responsible for construction.

The Highway 3 safety improvements are in addition to new passing lanes which opened last fall between Shellbrook and the Shell River Bridge.

The Government of Saskatchewan is keeping its 10-year Growth Plan commitment to build and improve 10,000 km of provincial roads and highways. Planned delivery over the first three years is more than 3,500 km, well ahead of the pace needed to meet our target.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested $11.5 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 18,400 kilometres of Saskatchewan highways.

