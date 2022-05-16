BCMstrategy, Inc. Secures Prestigious Grant Funding to Accelerate Alternative Data Innovation

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation has awarded BCMstrategy, Inc. a grant to support tickerization of the firm's award-winning public policy data.

Ongoing market volatility triggered by geopolitical events, monetary policy, shifts in digital currency and climate finance policy increase the need for objective data to support pre-trade decisions. ”
— Barbara C Matthews
WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCMstrategy, Inc. announced that the company has been awarded non-dilutive grant funding from the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC). Funding has been awarded through the competitive process by the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF).

BCMstrategy, Inc. generates objective, ethically sourced alternative data derived from the language of public policy. The quantitative data helps portfolio managers, financial market strategists, and risk managers to anticipate policy-driven market volatility. The funding predominantly supports technology enhancements that align the company’s quantitative data with capital market client workflow automations, from volatility and quantamental trading to thematic research and strategy functions. Charts, graphs, and PDF documents are already available to Bloomberg Terminal users through the company’s V3 App {APPS PLCY <GO>}.

“It is a real pleasure to work in a state which has a deep, effective, and strategic commitment to the innovation ecosystem. Ongoing market volatility triggered by geopolitical events, monetary policy, shifts in digital currency and climate finance policy increase market needs for concrete, objective data to support pre-trade decisions. The CCF funding will accelerate our ability to align PolicyScope data with automated workflows within out capital market user base,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc.

"VIPC's CCF team continues to successfully select and fund diverse and innovative projects with tremendous economic development potential for the Commonwealth, '' says Bob Stolle, VIPC President, and CEO. “CCF plays an important role in VIPC's mission to connect innovators with opportunities. CCF recipients, like BCMstrategy, Inc., are part of an impressive group that is an empowering endorsement of the tremendous talent, creativity, and innovation represented in Virginia."

About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc. helps portfolio managers, risk managers, and geopolitical strategists make better strategic decisions faster through advanced technology. The company quantifies language-derived public policy risks using 9+ layers of patented analytical automation without using sentiment analysis. Recent awards include: NATO Innovation Hub Challenge (Finalist, 2020); G20/BIS TechSprint Challenge (Finalist, 2021). For more information, please visit: https://www.bcmstrategy2.com/

About the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation: Connecting innovators with opportunities. The nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

PolicyScope Data Introductory Video

BCMstrategy, Inc. is bringing the data revolution to policy intelligence. The company helps sophisticated investors tackle information overload and acquire strategic insight regarding public policy trends using concrete, transparent, objective data so that investors can act faster, more efficiently, smarter, and more strategically. This is accomplished by using 9+ layers of patented, automated analysis and 900+ lexicon terms which have been mapped to 400+ industry sectors and 9 asset classes. Strategic partners include Bloomberg and Dow Jones. The entire data set, mapped to NAICS industry sectors, is available through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point.

