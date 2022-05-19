Contra Costa Association of REALTORS® Expands Member Service Portfolio to Include Wise Agent Real Estate CRM
Integrating Contra Costa’s MLS with Wise Agent’s marketing tools like digital ads and landing pages will eliminate duplicate data entry and give REALTORS® time back to grow their business.”FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contra Costa Association of REALTORS® (CCAR) has expanded its portfolio of member services to include Arizona-based Wise Agent Real Estate CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system. Members now receive seamless access to their MLS data with the Wise Agent CRM, along with a new educational curriculum focusing on industry best practices such as real estate marketing, relationship building, and how to stay on task with transaction management. This exclusive bundle of services will enable members to leverage MLS property data easily and efficiently via Wise Agent.
— Brandon Wise, Wise Agent CEO
CCAR members also have access to Wise Agent’s robust marketing suite that includes landing pages, pre-written monthly newsletters, property flyers, a novel real estate postcard solution, a goal tracker, and commission reports for one low monthly cost.
“CCAR is committed to creating an enriching professional environment where members can advance their careers at a pace that fits their individual needs and interests. Wise Agent CRM is a smart and affordable platform to run and organize every aspect of their business,” said CCAR President Debi Mackey.
“We are proud to be able to bring an essential relationship-building tool like Wise Agent to CCAR members. Integrating Contra Costa’s MLS with Wise Agent’s marketing tools like drip campaigns, digital ads, and landing pages will eliminate duplicate data entry and give REALTORS® time back in their busy lives to grow their business” adds Wise Agent CEO & Founder Brandon Wise.
About Contra Costa Association of REALTORS®: Established in 1921, the Contra Costa Association of REALTORS® (CCAR) is a leading Bay Area REALTOR® Association and part of the largest professional trade association in the United States, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and the statewide organization, the California Association of REALTORS®. CCAR and the CCAR Multiple Listing Service (MLS) provide members with innovative products and resources to help them excel in their businesses and serve the community with integrity, professionalism, and state-of-the-art real estate technology.
About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today. Combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.
