U.S. News & World Report Names Astral at Auburn a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community
Astral at Auburn, a senior living community in DeKalb County, Ind., has been selected as one of the nation's top senior living communities.
We are honored for Astral at Auburn to be recognized as one of the top senior living communities in the nation.”AUBURN, IND., UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral at Auburn has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community.
— Executive Director Amanda Palace
U.S. News reviewed resident surveys from the past year that highlighted the community experience of more than 200,000 current residents and family members at senior living communities across the nation. To receive the 2022-23 Best Assisted Living designation, communities had to receive the highest possible rating from satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top senior living communities in the nation,” said Amanda Palace, executive director at Astral at Auburn. “Our team strives to always provide the best care and experiences to the residents at our community. As we continue in our second year of operation, we are committed to continuing to provide an excellent level of care and service.”
Astral at Auburn, which is located at 1675 W. 7th St. in Auburn, Ind., offers independent living, assisted living and memory care. The community opened last year and is the premiere senior lifestyle choice in DeKalb County.
The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data, evaluating such factors as community and activity, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has offered unbiased quality reviews, providing information that helps people compare businesses and services. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.
“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”
Astral at Auburn is among less than 1,300 senior living communities in the United States recognized this year.
For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.
To learn more about Astral at Auburn, visit the community website or call (260) 908-8300.
About Astral at Auburn
Astral at Auburn, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with a vibrant approach to retirement. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Auburn is located in Auburn, Indiana, and opened earlier this year.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., is a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries currently owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
