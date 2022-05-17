Elizabeth “Betsy” McGregor joins Kleinschmidt Associates
Seasoned professional with more than 30 years of specialized habitat assessment experience that will serve clients throughout the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.
Betsy is a dedicated scientist who brings ecological rigor and comprehensive watershed experience in the region,”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES , May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Betsy McGregor, a Senior Scientist, to the Terrestrial/Aquatic Division. In this role, Betsy will provide overarching consultation and specialized aquatic and terrestrial habitat assessments for clients in Alaska and across the Pacific Northwest region of the United States.
Betsy specializes in natural resource assessments for water quality, aquatic, and fisheries issues, including work with federal and state-listed species. Her project experience in Alaska includes FERC regulatory compliance, conducting stakeholder outreach, Federal permitting, NEPA and ESA compliance, fish and aquatic studies, and riparian, terrestrial, and wildlife habitat assessments.
“Betsy is a dedicated scientist who brings ecological rigor and comprehensive watershed experience in the region,” Says MaryLouise Keefe, Principal Consultant with Kleinschmidt. “I am thrilled to have her join our team.”
“Joining Kleinschmidt is an excellent opportunity to mix my science and policy backgrounds to help implement projects that address the pressing issues of climate change and its impact on the environment.” Says Betsy McGregor. “I look forward to serving clients in Alaska and across North America.”
Betsy has a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Science from the University of Purdue and is Certified in Biological Assessment Preparation.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
