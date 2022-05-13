Submit Release
Water Testing Deadline Extended to Fall 2022

The deadline for submitting school initial lead water samples has been extended. Initial samples will be accepted between September 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

IMPORTANT: Only remediation sampling should occur over the summer.

  • Q: I have already received my bottles but haven’t taken my samples yet. Should I do that now? Due to a high influx of sample requests in the last few weeks, A&L Lab is at capacity for processing samples. If you have already received your sample bottles but have not collected the samples, we request that you wait until the fall to collect your samples. All schools will have the chance to complete their initial round of lead water samples between September 1st to December 31st.
  • Q: My school has several fixtures with high levels of lead. Can I take remediation samples over the summer? Yes. You may order and collect any remediation sample over the summer including confirmation samples, 30-second flush samples, and supply line samples. It is only your initial lead water samples that cannot be collected over the summer months.
  • Q: I sent in my samples for analysis, but I have not received the results. What should I do? Due to a high influx of sample bottles from schools in the last few weeks, results may take longer than normal. If you have not received your results within 90 days, please reach out to A&L Labs.

Shipment for initial samples will resume on September 1st, but orders can still be submitted anytime to A&L Labs.

Remediation sample shipments will continue as normal over the summer. For more information, contact lead@granitestateanalytical.com or 207-784-5354.

