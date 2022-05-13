Chief Justice Issues Statement on Governor's May Budget Revise

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on Friday issued the following statement on Gov. Gavin Newsom's revised budget proposal for the judicial branch:

The Governor’s May Revision to his proposed budget is a significant investment in the judicial branch, supporting our efforts to expand access to justice and recover from pandemic-related challenges. His proposal would also fund a new Judicial Council unit dedicated to climate change and reflects our initial efforts to address one of the most pressing issues of our time. The revised proposal also includes court funding for the Governor’s proposed CARE Act that seeks to address the needs of people living with untreated mental health and substance abuse challenges in California. We thank the Governor for his continuing commitment to sustainable funding for the judicial branch and the major investments necessary to ensure that all Californians can access their justice system."

In January, Newsom proposed an initial judicial branch budget with $381.1 million in new funding that included new investments to support the essential services provided by the judicial branch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This May revise includes additional funding for several initiatives, including:

The Governor's full revised budget proposal is available at www.ebudget.ca.gov/.