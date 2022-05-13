Submit Release
News Search

There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,524 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Issues Statement on Governor's May Budget Revise

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on Friday issued the following statement on Gov. Gavin Newsom's revised budget proposal for the judicial branch:

The Governor’s May Revision to his proposed budget is a significant investment in the judicial branch, supporting our efforts to expand access to justice and recover from pandemic-related challenges. His proposal would also fund a new Judicial Council unit dedicated to climate change and reflects our initial efforts to address one of the most pressing issues of our time. The revised proposal also includes court funding for the Governor’s proposed CARE Act that seeks to address the needs of people living with untreated mental health and substance abuse challenges in California. We thank the Governor for his continuing commitment to sustainable funding for the judicial branch and the major investments necessary to ensure that all Californians can access their justice system."

In January, Newsom proposed an initial judicial branch budget with $381.1 million in new funding that included new investments to support the essential services provided by the judicial branch during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This May revise includes additional funding for several initiatives, including: 

The Governor's full revised budget proposal is available at www.ebudget.ca.gov/.

You just read:

Chief Justice Issues Statement on Governor's May Budget Revise

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.