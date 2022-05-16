RE-Target® chosen by Dayton, Greater Alabama and Prescott to enhance member engagement and grow non-dues revenue.

Submit Release
RE-Target displays MLS, REALTOR® and affiliate messaging to agents using visible and engaging display points.

RE-Target® is an innovative advertising & communications channel designed to leverage MLS traffic to engage users & generate revenue through placed advertising.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton REALTORS®, Greater Alabama MLS, and Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® announce partnerships with SavvyCard® to deploy RE-Target®, a professional service and advertising technology solution to improve communications, increase member engagement, and grow non-dues revenue in support of their strategic initiatives. Together, these organizations represent more than 12,000 real estate professionals.

RE-Target® is an innovative advertising and communications channel enabling multiple listing services (MLS) and real estate associations to deliver highly targeted messages to their key subscriber and member audiences. This new channel leverages the heavy user traffic on MLS dashboards and consumer-facing listing websites, establishing robust advertising opportunities for each organization’s affiliate members and local businesses.

“RE-Target® helps our partner organizations improve engagement with their internal resources and generate non-dues revenue, two of the biggest challenges faced by membership organizations today,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard. “Most importantly, RE-Target helps support the local real estate ecosystem, connecting the distinct REALTOR® and Affiliate memberships in a highly visible and meaningful way.”

Dayton REALTORS® in Dayton, OH, serves more than 4,000 members dedicated to serving the needs of both home sellers and buyers in Ohio’s Miami Valley.

Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service, headquartered in Birmingham, AL, serves more than 6,300 real estate professionals and serves listings to consumers through its LiveInAlabama.com website. The MLS is owned by the Birmingham Association of REALTORS®.

The Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® in Prescott, AZ is a trade association representing more than 2,000 REALTORS® serving the greater Quad Cities area of Arizona.

