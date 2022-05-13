Submit Release
Grammy Legends Kool & the Gang to Appear on TV’s Fox & Friends, Friday, May 27th, 2022

Kool & the Gang

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot on the heels of their recent album, “Perfect Union”, an international tour which included stops in Atlantic City, Disney’s EPCOT Center and the New Orleans JazzFest, legendary Grammy Award hit makers Kool & the Gang will bring the celebration to the TV morning show Fox & Friends on Friday, May 27th, 2022. They will perform live in New York City at Fox Square, located on Sixth Avenue between West 47th and 48th Streets in Manhattan (the show airs between 6 am and 9 am Eastern time). Fox & Friends airs live and is streamed online as well.

Now in their 52nd year of making music Kool & the Gang are two-time Grammy winners with seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits with “Celebration” being their first number one Billboard pop hit as well as many certified gold and platinum albums.

“We look forward to bringing good times to Fox & Friends as well as fans both in person and on TV,” states group founder/leader Robert Kool Bell. “So, get ready for a great performance!”

Kool & the Gang’s upcoming appearance on Fox & Friends kicks off that morning show’s All-American Summer Concert series, being held every Friday morning from May 27th through August 26th.

Check out the video of Kool & the Gang's single, "Pursuit of Happiness", from their album "Perfect Union"

