IDOT wins top honors for public works projects

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that four projects have been recognized as "Projects of the Year" by the Illinois chapter of the American Public Works Association.

"We're proud to earn top honors for our efforts on behalf of this great state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Whether we are responding to disaster situations, expanding transportation options or enhancing access to historic sites, we take pride in the services we provide you, no matter how large or small the project."

The winners:

The Kickapoo Rail Trail took honors as the top transportation project in the less than $5 million category for repurposing an abandoned 1,300-foot railroad bridge for recreational use near Vermilion County's fairgrounds.

Structure shoring to an Illinois 111 bridge in Washington Park won for emergency construction repair project of less than $5 million. After inspections revealed excessive spalling on Illinois 111 over a CSX rail yard, IDOT's Day Labor division, District 8 staff from Collinsville and the Central Bridge Office in Springfield worked with the railroad to design temporary columns to support the bridge deck adjacent to the piers until permanent repairs can be made.

Also recognized as a top project in emergency construction repair of less than $5 million category was the Illinois 127 Alto Pass slope failure improvements near the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail in southern Illinois. The department's District 9 and Bureau of Bridges and Structures designed a retaining wall, with timber lagging and permanent ground anchors, to stabilize a sliding hillside.

Improved pedestrian and transit access to Lincoln's Tomb and the Dana Thomas House, in Springfield, were honored as the top historic restoration preservation projects of less than $5 million. Both sites are operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division.

