How to Clear the Hazy — What Exactly Is Brain Fog

Microbe Formulas Co-Founder Dr. Jay Davidson Helps to Unravel the Mystery That Is Brain Fog

In a nutshell, brain fog is essentially when the brain isn’t quite working up to par, even when you think it should be.” — Dr. Jay Davidson, cofounder of Microbe Formulas

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain fog has been a hot topic in the last few years, as more and more cases pop up. Microbe Formulas co-founder Dr. Jay Davidson takes a closer look at this phenomenon in his article, Head in the Clouds: What Brain Fog Is and How to Clear It.

“It's called brain fog for a reason. Your thoughts might be hazy or muddled, like you’re looking out the window on a foggy day,” shares Dr. Jay. “Everything is a little fuzzy and not quite as sharp or obvious. It might also feel like your mind is moving in slow motion — like trying to swim through Jell-O. It is not a medical diagnosis, but a side effect of other health conditions.”

Brain fog can induce symptoms of exhaustion and forgetfulness, as well as problems with attention, concentration, memory, organization, speech, and other cognitive skills. While these symptoms may be in line with others that come with serious illness, it is common to have these derived from unhealthy behavior and habits.

Dr. Jay continues by simplifying, “In a nutshell, brain fog is essentially when the brain isn’t quite working up to par, even when you think it should be. In more severe cases, it not only affects your ability to think or focus, but can also influence your mood, overall health, and well-being.”

According to San Francisco Neuropsychology, brain fog doesn’t exist on its own and it is usually a symptom of other causes. Common sources of brain fog are hormone imbalances, lack of sleep, poor diet and vitamin deficiencies, stress, substance withdrawal (including caffeine), as well as more serious conditions like lupus and Lyme disease.

To help ‘clear the haze,’ Dr. Jay shares some of his top tips, including:

Eat a healthy and balanced diet

Detox the body and support gut health

Get more sleep and rely less on caffeine for energy

Perform more mental and physical exercise

Reduce alcohol and nicotine intake

On the importance of detox when dealing with brain fog, Dr. Jay explains that chemicals, parasites, and toxins can overwhelm the body and brain. He says, “We live in a toxic world… When these substances are inside us, they can have a slew of unpleasant effects on the body and health, brain fog being just one of them… There’s strength in numbers, and you can end up with many toxins inside your body, allowing them to win out. This is why detoxing is so crucial to your health.”

Education, especially on overlooked topics in the health world, is central to Microbe’s mission. Learn more about brain fog, the causes of brain fog, and how to fight it in the full article from Dr. Jay: Head in the Clouds: What Brain Fog Is and How to Clear It. To learn about other health topics, visit Microbe’s Learning Center.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

