Concierge Auctions Announces First Successful Auction in Croatia With Pending Sale of Diamond Villa

Diamond Villa is pending sale in cooperation with Antonio Baríc of Pin&Pin Dalmatia.

We are thrilled to continue our momentum in brand new international markets as this property marks our presence in our 32nd country.” — Joshua Gunsberger, EMEA Business Developer at Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the contemporary Croatian estate, Diamond Villa, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Antonio Baríc of Pin&Pin Dalmatia.

Originally listed for €4.5 million, the property sold via auction on April 26th.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 51 days prior to the sale resulted in over 47,600+ website/page views, 1,300+ prospects, and 7 bidders.

"The auction was a great success, and we are thrilled to continue our momentum in brand new international markets as this property marks our presence in our 32nd country,” stated Joshua Gunsberger, Concierge Auctions EMEA business developer.

The architectural masterpiece situated among rolling hills on the Dalmatian Coast offers stunning views of the Adriatic Sea, two infinity pools, and an indoor-outdoor design blending seamlessly into its surroundings. With income opportunities abound, guests can experience a five-star luxury stay with spaces to please every mood.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Diamond Villa will result in a new home built for a family in need.

For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 44 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Diamond Villa | Korčula, Croatia